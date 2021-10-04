Ashley Olsen Ditches Her Signature Style During Trendy New York City Outing

Ashley Olsen is breaking all the rules, including that one about not wearing white after Labor Day.
The former Full House actress was photographed in a noticeably lighter ensemble as she got food with friends in New York City over the weekend. Rather than wear her typical all-black outfit, the Row designer put on a pair of cuffed white pants and a linen button-up blouse.
Of course, the 35-year-old fashion designer didn't go entirely rogue. As per usual, she carried one of The Row's beloved handbags, the Massimo backpack, which retails for just over $3,000. And she finished off the look with a pair of chunky black boots.
Still, the brighter look is a major difference from Ashley's usually dark wardrobe. When Mary-Kate's other half goes out, she tends to wear black or brown, with the occasional pop of color.
Last month, Ashley and boyfriend Louis Eisner attended the YES 20th Anniversary Celebration at The Maybourne Beverly Hills, marking the star's first red carpet appearance in two years.
The New York Minute actress graced the red carpet in a sleek and chic black ensemble, which she accessorized with gold jewelry and a tailored coat. As for makeup, Ashley kept things natural, wearing minimal makeup and a nude lip color.
Ashley's no frills attitude doesn't apply to just her wardrobe. She and her sister previously told i-D magazine that they're "discreet people," who are perfectly happy working behind the scenes.
So much so, they said they'd rather not be tied to their fashion house. "We didn't want to be in front of it, we didn't necessarily even want to let people know it was us," Ashley said of their decision to start The Row. "It was really about the product, to the point where we were like: Who could we get to front this so that we don't have to?"
Since then, they've built a successful brand built on quality clothing and designs. They were honored for that work at the 2019 CFDA Awards, where they made their last joint red carpet appearance. The twins took home the award for Accessory Designer of the Year, topping industry greats like Virgil Abloh, Jennifer Fisher, Tabitha Simmons and Telfar Clemens.
Ashley's appearance in white coincides with a new chapter for The Row, which showcased its spring 2022 collection in July. According to Vogue, Mary-Kate and Ashley leaned into color for the line, incorporating reds, blues and yellow into their designs.