How Kane Brown Is Making Fans Feel Like Family During Historic Blessed & Free Tour

After seeing Kane Brown live, you'll just have to sing his praise.

The first weekend of October proved to be a special one for the country singer, who kicked off his Blessed & Free tour with two sold-out concerts at Sacramento's Golden 1 Center and Los Angeles' Staples Center.

As the first country artist in history to headline every NBA basketball arena in a single tour, Kane is ready to pull out all the stops to ensure fans have an unforgettable night.

"I look back on the first time I ever went out on the road and from then to this, it's a huge difference," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I haven't toured with anyone that I haven't learned something from."