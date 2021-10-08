Maluma Reveals How He Brings His Electrifying Shows to Life

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.
It's Maluma, baby!
The Colombian superstar is officially back in his element after kicking off his worldwide Papi Juancho tour earlier this year. After being hunkered down at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maluma—whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias—has given fans a sweet escape with an electrifying show.
In fact, he's well aware of how challenging the past year has been for everyone, which is why he's made it a point to include an extra meaningful track for his setlist.
"I really love 'Amor De Mi Vida (ADMV),' as it's a song I released when the pandemic hit," he exclusively tells E! News. "It's dedicated to those loved ones we lost during that time, and the current times we are still facing."
There's also one hit-maker, he revealed, that he's been especially excited to perform for a live audience.
"All of my songs are like my babies," he explains, before adding, "[But] finally being able to perform 'Hawaii' onstage for sure!"
And in true Maluma fashion, his shows are anything but basic.
Along with his lively onstage presence and audacious fashion, the 27-year-old crooner has taken things up a notch by implementing an innovative component to his tour: An NFT, or crypto assets containing digital content.
"I had an NFT drop on Ethernity Chain. We released a revolutionary digital NFT art series called 'Maluma's Icon Universe Papi Juancho,'" he details. "Designed by Alejandro Robledo Mejia, it is inspired by special moments from my career...making it more immersive for fans."
Considering the Latin superstar is already pro when it comes to performing, he tells E! News he rarely has "a lot of nerves" before hitting the stage. His secret weapon? Maluma reveals it's all about getting into the right mindset.
"Before every show, I definitely play ping pong, which I love," he shares of his backstage ritual. "I love to walk around backstage with my dog Buda, who accompanies me everywhere."
Of course, the "Sobrio" musician always has a good playlist at the ready and says he likes to "blast classic salsa songs in my dressing room."
And if you're wondering how the self-described pretty boy, dirty boy is able to sing, dance and have high energy throughout his show. Well, he has a special ritual for that too.
"I work out and meditate every morning," Maluma explains. "I am on a strict routine for my workouts and my food regimen."
He continues, "For me, it's about energy, connecting and being centered. And my spirituality keeps me grounded, and it's something I like to keep within my music."
Being able to connect with his fans, he says, also adds to the passion he displays during his performances.
"On this tour, we launched the Papi Juancho Lounge, where I meet and hang out with my fans," he shares. "At the lounge, we are able to talk, take photos and have the Papi Juancho experience."
Maluma is no stranger to receiving special mementos from his fans either, with some being a lot more intimate than others.
"I think every night changes as the ladies have been throwing personal items on stage," he admits. "But, I love to see the kids, and when I meet them have their energy at my show."
So what's next for the award-winning star? Along with being "focused on the Papi Juancho tour," Maluma has been hard at work with new music.
He tells E! News, "I am always working on music, so there is more to come very soon."
Although Maluma is keeping details under wraps, he did open up about who he hopes to work with next.
"My dream has been to collaborate with Justin Timberlake or Bruno Mars," he says. "But lately and recently, I have been collaborating with new up-and-coming Colombian talent from my city of Medellín. We released 'L.N.E.M. (GATA),' featuring the amazing and talented Kapla y Miky, Philip Ariaz and Blessd."
He adds, "I really want to work with new talent and offer my platforms for their breakthroughs. I am always working on music so there is more to come very soon."
To find out when Maluma is coming to your neighborhood, click here.