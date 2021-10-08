Maluma Reveals How He Brings His Electrifying Shows to Life

Watch : Maluma Dazzles in Exotic Versace Outfit at 2021 Met Gala

Congratulations! You just scored a backstage pass to the hottest tickets in town.

After COVID-19 put a pause on live entertainment, your favorite artists are ready to hit the road and entertain audiences safely with brand-new tours and experiences. And regardless of where you are, we're offering an all-access ticket to every must-see concert of the year. Welcome to E!'s Backstage Pass.

It's Maluma, baby!

The Colombian superstar is officially back in his element after kicking off his worldwide Papi Juancho tour earlier this year. After being hunkered down at home due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Maluma—whose real name is Juan Luis Londoño Arias—has given fans a sweet escape with an electrifying show.

In fact, he's well aware of how challenging the past year has been for everyone, which is why he's made it a point to include an extra meaningful track for his setlist.

"I really love 'Amor De Mi Vida (ADMV),' as it's a song I released when the pandemic hit," he exclusively tells E! News. "It's dedicated to those loved ones we lost during that time, and the current times we are still facing."