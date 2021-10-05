Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos
Vanderpump Rules' Charli Burnett Proves She Isn't Afraid of Lala Kent in Explosive Fight

Lala Kent and Charli Burnett go at it in a wild Vanderpump Rules sneak peek. Hear why Lala thinks there are plenty of double standards within their friend group below.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 05, 2021 3:00 PM
It seems that not all of the Vanderpump Rules apply equally...

Charli Burnett and Lala Kent go at it over double standards amongst the Bravo stars in a jaw-dropping exclusive sneak peek at tonight's episode, airing Oct. 5. 

It all started when James Kennedy apologized for his past wild child ways on the road to redemption. "I don't want to come off as that couple where I'm just bringing her down, dragging her down, I'm the problem child in the relationship," James admitted. "And she's just always got to put a cap on me or fix my mistakes. It reflects badly on me." 

In a confessional, James' fiancée Raquel Leviss added, "And it reflects badly on me, like I could be the kindest, sweetest person but oh, her boyfriend is a little crazy." 

Tom Schwartz applauded James' emotional growth and self-awareness. "Two years ago, I would have said this is a f––king broken record," the TomTom co-founder revealed. "I would have been listening with one ear and rolling my eyes. But right now I feel like, s––t, you've made leaps and bounds." 

And Tom Sandoval reminded James that he is "not alone" in growing up. "All of us, every single one of us sitting at this table, all does that, man," Tom said. 

But, Lala felt compelled to call out a double standard within their friend group.

"I just want to know real quick because this is strange to me, that him saying all of this about how he tripped out and everyone's like, 'Oh, things happen,' when I've acted that way before, I did not get the same response," the new mom clapped back. "Because I've acted that way towards Raquel two years ago, and everybody including my own friends were like, 'You need to muzzle yourself bitch and get back in your cage.'" 

Lala continued towards Ariana Madix, "So, the way you acted at Scheana [Shay]'s birthday was disgusting. How in the world is Charli going, 'Oh, she's just hurt'? I'm confused." 

Charli clarified, "When I'm backing up Ariana, it's because I'm backing her up based upon what I'm seeing. I'm not judging off the last five years. I don't care what you guys did the last five years." 

Lala cut in, "Well then you have no skin in this game, baby."

Bravo

But, Charli didn't take that lightly. She is still "at the table" and fired back that Lala isn't the "only one who is allowed to say things" or have an opinion. 

"Well, let me speak, bitch," Lala snapped. 

Charli concluded, "If you want to play this f––king game, then we can play this f––king game! There's one person you can't f––king play with and that's f––king me." 

Watch their explosive fight unfold above. 

Vanderpump Rules airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past episodes on Peacock.

(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

