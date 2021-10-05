You Won't Believe How Many Hot Dogs Rob Gronkowski Can Fit in His Mouth

Watch : Robert Gronkowski's IMPRESSIVE Hot Dog Skills

Wiener winner?

Forget touchdowns, Rob Gronkowski has found his true calling: fitting hot dogs in his mouth. A hilarious exclusive sneak peek at tonight's Celebrity Game Face, airing Oct. 5, shows Gronk taking a disgusting challenge in stride with the help of model girlfriend Camille Kostek.

Celeb Game Face host Kevin Hart warns that Gronk has 20 seconds to shove nine hot dogs between his teeth. "I'm nervous, I'm nervous," the NFL player admitted.

Hart advised, "Gronk, you do not have to eat the hot dogs."

Even Kostek is "scared" for her boyfriend!

Gronk joked, "This is not cool. You're going to be shoving wieners in my mouth," but New England Patriots cheerleader Kostek cheers him on, hyping up their "comeback" in the competition.

And, Gronk impressively can fit all nine hot dogs in his mouth, declaring victory.

"I love wieners, Kevin!" Gronk joked. Can we get this man a trophy already?!