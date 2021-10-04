Breaking Down TikTok's Couch Guy Controversy: Why He's Calling Out the Internet for Gaslighting

TikTok on the clock, but the controversy don't stop.
At least those should be the lyrics considering all the buzz surrounding the person who has now been dubbed by social media as "Couch Guy." What started out as a short clip featuring a reunion between a girlfriend surprising her boyfriend at college has now ignited into a somewhat deep dive analysis into the aspects of their relationship.
To catch everyone up to speed: The social media drama began when TikTok user @laurenzarras posted a video on Sept. 21 about surprising her boyfriend at college, captioning the clip, "Robbie had no idea." In the video, Lauren is seen walking (with backpack and luggage in hand) into an apartment along with two pals to surprise her boyfriend, Robbie, with her sudden appearance. Robbie, who is seen sitting on a couch with three other girls, does appear to have a shocked expression, but then slowly stands up and greets his girlfriend with a hug.
What happened next was—well, that particular upload spread like wildfire, along with the Internet's interpretations of it (currently, the video has 53 million views and counting). Fellow TikTok users chimed in about the body language displayed in the video, and even warned Lauren against what may have been really going on prior to her waltzing in the door at that moment.
"You can FEEL the awkward tension," one person wrote, while another agreed, writing, "Girls know vibes of other girls…WE ALL GOT THE SAME FEELING. Sorry you don't wanna see it. His boys and those girls know." Another user added, "As a dude…issa no from me dawg."
Now, the "couch guy" in question, Robbie, under the account name @souljawatchambassador, is taking to the social media platform to defend his name. "Couch guy here," he wrote in a clip shared on Oct. 2. "Ur welcome for getting u off berries & cream TikTok but remember: Not everything is true crime. Don't be a parasocial creep. Go get some fresh air. Take care."
And in another video posted that same day, he wrote, "Time to play: Do you know what gaslighting means?" After including the definition, he added, "Are you being gaslit if…. Someone on the Internet tells you to get some fresh air after you scrutinize their private life OR are you being gaslit if…thousands of strangers call you delusional for claiming to know your relationship better than they do. Tough one! Feel free to discuss in the comments."
Well, TikTok users did just that and took him up on his offer, with one person writing, "Robbie, respectfully, ur a walking red flag," and another adding, "Professional gaslighter here. I will confirm that this is indeed gaslighting."
And as for how Lauren reacted to seeing what others to had to say? She responded to her original video a couple days later, writing, "Breaks my heart that people can watch a special moment and bring so much negativity. Please think before you assume anything about my relationship."
"As for the phone comment," she wrote, in reference to the suggestion he slid his phone to one of the girls next to him, "His phone was in his lap :). Thanks for the concerns though! And no, I'm not in denial."
And if you needed even more proof that things are A-OK between the two, Lauren even shared another video on Oct. 4 announcing that she will start selling Couch Guy merch.
All's well that ends well.