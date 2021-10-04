Has Damian Lewis Left Billions for Good? He Says...

Watch : "Blue's Clues" Host Steve Burns Explains "Abrupt" Exit From Show

Bobby Axelrod has left the chat.

The Sunday, Oct. 3 season five finale marked actor Damian Lewis' exit from Showtime's Billions, as his character went into hiding abroad to escape a legal situation. And, when season six comes around in January 2022, it will be rival Mike Prince (Corey Stoll) who will be the leading billionaire.

On his departure from the series, Lewis shared with The New York Times that his character's story had been told in its entirety, adding, "It's difficult to keep mining, creatively...We know who he is."

Although Lewis' run on Billions has come to an end almost six months following wife Helen McCrory's death, he told the publication that this was not a factor in his decision. Per the Homeland alum, he "always just assumed that would be enough."

Still, a portion of season five was filmed in London, where Lewis' family is based. Billions creator and showrunner Brian Koppelman explained to the Times that they "wouldn't ask him to come to America [to film] in that situation."