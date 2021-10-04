Katie Couric Recalls Meeting Prince Harry During His "Wild-Oats Sowing Phase" in Bombshell Book

Katie Couric isn't done Going There.
In recent days, the journalist has made headlines after excerpts of her upcoming book started surfacing online before its release on Oct. 26.
While the former Today show co-host is expected to address her experiences and co-workers in daytime television and future move to the CBS Evening News, Katie is also ready to discuss some of her biggest interviews.
According to the Daily Mail, who obtained the Going There manuscript, Katie painted a picture of meeting Prince Harry at a polo match in Brazil during what she described as his "wild-oats sowing phase."
During the 2012 encounter, which occurred two months before his infamous trip to Las Vegas where he was photographed naked, Katie reportedly wrote that the smell of cigarettes and alcohol seemed to "ooze from every pore" in his body.
Katie was on assignment to interview Harry for an ABC special about Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee. Katie and Harry's rep had no comment on the book mention.
While introducing her interview with Harry on ABC, Katie said that the Prince was "known for his cheeky sense of humor and love of partying a bit."
But for this interview, she added, "We got to see the warm and personal side when we talked about what his grandmother means to him."
"When we were young, it was very easy to take our grandmother for granted," Harry shared via Daily Mail. "She was just a grandmother to us and it's only been over the past five, eight to ten years that I've come to understand the huge deal she is."
During the rare interview, Harry also spoke about his hopes to one day have a family. "I've longed for kids since I was very, very young," he said at the time. "I'm waiting to find the right person and someone who's willing to take on the job."
Fast-forward to today and the Duke of Sussex is now married to Meghan Markle and raising two children in California: Archie, 2, and 4-month-old Lili Diana.