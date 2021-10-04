Ciara & Russell Wilson Already Have a Plan For When Daughter Sienna, 4, Starts to Date

Watch : Ciara Says Russell Wilson Will Do WHAT When Daughter Dates?!

Mama bear on duty.

Ciara is already prepping with husband Russell Wilson for the day when their four-year-old daughter Sienna starts to date as a teen.

"Listen, that old saying is very true," the Lita by Ciara designer exclusively explained during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4. "My dad would always say, 'I got my shotgun ready!' So I think Russ would be no different than how my dad was."

And, Ciara's mama bear instincts will be on high alert. "The gut check is real. As a woman, we've got a good gut, so I'm definitely going to be listening to my gut so if my gut tells me one thing is wrong, we'll figure it out," she smiled.

Sienna already has been following in her mom Ciara's footsteps as a fashionista—which may be a problem for loving dad Wilson. "I have no doubt dad's going to be, like, bringing out the checkbook for Sienna," Ciara laughed. "No, she's definitely going to be the one like on top of her game. But that's what she sees in her mommy. I love fashion and it's really fun bonding with her on the fashion side of it all."