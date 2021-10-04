Natalie Morales Is Joining The Talk After Today Departure

Watch : Natalie Morales Leaves Today Show After 22 Years

Natalie Morales will be back on TV before you know it.

On Monday, Oct. 4, CBS confirmed that the seasoned journalist will be joining The Talk as a host alongside Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O'Connell and Sheryl Underwood. Morales' journey at CBS will start Oct. 11—10 days after she exited her west coast correspondent role at Today, where she was for 22 years.

And it seems as though Morales is elated about this new chapter, as she noted in a statement, "It's an extraordinary opportunity to be joining this team at The Talk. I love the new energy and direction and couldn't be more excited to join Sheryl, Amanda, Jerry and Akbar. I'm looking forward to many good times while talking about the days' topics, and I can't wait to get going."

As for the Talk team? Executive producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews declared that they "couldn't be more excited to have Natalie Morales join the Talk family."