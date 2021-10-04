Rami Malek Reveals Prince William's Reaction to No Time to Die at Royal Premiere

Watch : "No Time to Die" Stars Bond With Royals at London Premiere

Ah, what it must be like to count the royal family as "old friends!"

Thanks to Rami Malek's star power, the No Time to Die actor felt right at home seeing the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the royal red carpet premiere for the latest James Bond film.

"Meeting the royals of course, it was rad. I have to say that," Malek exclusively dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4. "I met William, Prince William, Your Royal Highness Prince William, Princess Kate and Prince Charles of course at the BAFTAs and to see them again, it was fun, like meeting old friends actually."

The movie premiere, held at the Royal Albert Hall in London, England on Sept. 28, drew a star-studded crowd including co-stars Lea Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ana de Armas and Naomie Harris, plus screenwriter Phoebe Waller-Bridge and singer Billie Eilish, whose Bond theme song "No Time To Die" already won a Grammy.