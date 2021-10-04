Amal and George Clooney Reveal Twins' Latest Impressive Milestone During Stylish Date Night

Watch : George Clooney Jokes About Ben Affleck at "The Tender Bar" Premiere

Double the trouble.

The Tender Bar director George Clooney is giving an adorable update about his kids, but Clooney also revealed his biggest parenting mistake: encouraging his four-year-old twins to speak another language!

The Oscar winner and wife Amal Clooney hilariously dished during E! News' Daily Pop on Monday, Oct. 4 that children Ella and Alexander have mastered swimming and are also bilingual. "They speak fluent Italian, but Amal and I do not," Clooney quipped. "That's a flaw in our logic, right there."

And, due to set lockdowns, Ella and Alexander didn't interrupt dad Clooney's Tender Bar production. "Usually the kids show up and ruin a take," he said with a laugh alongside Amal.

The couple's first date night "out in public" since the coronavirus pandemic also came with a few jabs towards Clooney's Tender Bar leading man, Ben Affleck.

"I went to every other actor in town and I mean really, it came down to price," Clooney joked. "Ben was pretty desperate for work and he needed the cash."