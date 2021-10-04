Why The Bachelor's Arie Luyendyk Jr. Just Proposed to Lauren Burnham for a Second Time

Watch : Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Road to Fatherhood

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just popped the question to Lauren Burnham—again!

The couple shared the special moment with their fans in a video posted to YouTube on Oct. 3.

As for why Arie wanted to propose again, The Bachelor alum said ABC paid for the first ring when he was on season 22 and that "we never really felt like it was something I chose for her." So, he bought her a brand-new sparkler and got down on one knee at Nakalele Blowhole in Maui, the same place they took their engagement photos three years ago.

But first, they stopped by another special location: Haiku Mill, where they tied the knot in 2019. While Lauren knew they were going there, she didn't know exactly why—only that they were meeting with the owners of the wedding venue to discuss a potential project.

"It's like the scene of the most magical day of my life," she said, "so I just love going back."