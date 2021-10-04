Watch Andrew Garfield Transform Into Rent's Jonathan Larson in Tick, Tick...Boom! Trailer

Watch : Andrew Garfield's Dad Recalls His Childhood Days

How do you measure a Netflix trailer like this?

On Monday, Oct. 4, the streaming service released the very first trailer for Lin-Manuel Miranda's upcoming feature film titled Tick, Tick…Boom!

Described as an adaptation of the autobiographical musical by Rent creator Jonathan Larson, the movie will follow the young theater composer as he tries to reach his dreams in New York City before turning 30.

"I am 29 years old," Jonathan, played by Andrew Garfield, explained in the trailer. "I work at the Moondance Diner. I have an original rock musical that I've spent the last eight years of my life writing and rewriting and rewriting."

Days before he's due to showcase his work in a make-or-break performance, Jonathan begins to feel the pressure from everyone around him including his girlfriend Susan (Alexandra Shipp). "What if the workshop happens and nothing changes?" she asked in the trailer. "What then Jonathan?"