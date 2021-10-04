Bridgerton Hairstylist Marc Pilcher Dies From COVID One Month After Emmy Win

Watch : "Bridgerton" Star Nicola Coughlan On Show's Success & S2 Secrets

The Bridgerton family is mourning the loss of a beloved member.

Actress Nicola Coughlan confirmed on Oct. 4 that the Netflix series' makeup and hair stylist Marc Pilcher—who won a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling on Sept. 11—recently died of COVID-19.

"So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One," Coughlan tweeted. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award."

She added, "It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others."

Coughlan concluded, "My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda [J. Pearce], Lou [Bannell], Adam [James Phillips], Hollie [Williams], Tanya [Couper] and Claire [Matthews]. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc."