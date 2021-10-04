Bridgerton Hairstylist Marc Pilcher Dies From COVID One Month After Emmy Win

The Bridgerton family is mourning the loss of a beloved member.
Actress Nicola Coughlan confirmed on Oct. 4 that the Netflix series' makeup and hair stylist Marc Pilcher—who won a Creative Emmy for Outstanding Period And/Or Character Hairstyling on Sept. 11—recently died of COVID-19.
"So heartbroken by the loss of Marc Pilcher, the brilliant and visionary Hair and Makeup designer for Bridgerton Season One," Coughlan tweeted. "Marc was so passionate about his work and so tremendously talented. Not even a month ago he won his first Emmy award."
She added, "It's a tragedy that he's been taken so young when he had so much yet to do. Please also use this as a reminder that Covid is still a very real and present danger, please get vaccinated and mask up to protect yourself and others."
Coughlan concluded, "My heart goes out to his friends and family, especially to his wonderful team Lynda [J. Pearce], Lou [Bannell], Adam [James Phillips], Hollie [Williams], Tanya [Couper] and Claire [Matthews]. He loved and cared for you all so much and my heart goes out to you all. Rest in Peace Marc."
Bridgerton's Phoebe Dynevor also paid tribute to Pilcher online. Alongside Coughlan's message, Dynevor wrote on Instagram Story that she's "at a loss for words."
Fellow Bridgerton hair and makeup artist Lynda J. Pearce added her farewell to her "darling Marc" on Instagram. "Rest in peace my dear friend," Pearce wrote. "I will love you forever and I will hold you safely in my heart always."
Pilcher's mentee Wayne Fitzsimmons paid tribute on Instagram, remembering that he first met Pilcher during the West End production of Guys and Dolls. "Feeling completely numb and devastated that my dear friend has been taken from us this evening because of Covid after contracting it in L.A whilst collecting his Emmy for Bridgerton season 1!" Fitzsimmons captioned. "Unbelievable!"
In his Emmys acceptance speech, Pilcher called Bridgerton the "most exciting project" to be part of. Outside of his work on Bridgerton, Pilcher crafted the stunning hair pieces for Mary Queen of Scots, Downton Abbey, Judy and The Nutcracker and the Four Realms. His design expertise on Beauty and the Beast earned him an Oscar nomination in 2019.