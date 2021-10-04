Go Inside Nina Dobrev’s Gorgeous Hollywood Home That She Painted With Boyfriend Shaun White

Watch : Fall Home Decor Deals For Real: Pumpkin Pie Candles & More

The perks of being a wallflower in this stunning Spanish-style home must be the best.



Nina Dobrev has us practically drooling over her gorgeous four-bedroom European-inspired home, after recently giving Architectural Digest the grand tour. As for the strikingly beautiful exterior, although her house sports a fresh white matte color now, it was originally a mustard yellow until she decided to do the handy work herself.



"My boyfriend and I painted the whole exterior of the house ourselves and it took forever," Nina, referencing sports star Shaun White, shared in the Oct. 1 video. "But it turned out beautiful, so I'm happy I did it."



Nina, who was born in Bulgaria and spent some of her childhood in the south of France, leaned into her heritage when designing the interior.



"The house is from the 1920's," she explained. "I wanted to pay respect to the original architecture and the Spanish-style influence. And even though we were redoing certain things, I wanted to use materials that were organic and felt like they could've belonged to the home before, while still refreshing and giving the house a facelift."