NASCAR's John Wes Townley Dead at 31 After Fatal Shooting

John Wes Townley, a former NASCAR driver, was killed on Oct. 2 during a "double shooting" in Georgia, authorities confirmed.

The sports community is speaking out following the death of John Wes Townley.

Over the weekend, the former NASCAR driver was killed in a "double shooting" in Georgia, an Athens-Clarke County coroner confirmed to the Athens Banner-Herald. He was 31. A spokesperson for Athens-Clarke County Police Department, Lt. Shaun Barnett, also told the outlet that when authorities responded to the incident around 9 p.m. on Oct. 2, Townley and a 30-year-old female had been shot. After being transported to a local hospital, Townley passed away, while Barnett confirmed the female's injuries are "serious."

While no charges have been made, Barnett told the publication that authorities have been in contact with a suspect—a 32-year-old male who was "known to the victim." An investigation is currently ongoing. However, per the outlet, Lt. Barnett notes that the situation "appears related to domestic violence."

E! News has reached out to authorities for additional details but has not heard back.

Townley, the son of Zaxby's co-founder Tony Townley, retired from professional racing in 2017. After news of the shooting emerged, many fellow sports stars took to social media to mourn his death. "Damn. Rest Easy JWT," Bubba Wallace tweeted. "Heartbreaking."

Jerry Markland/Getty Images

Former professional racer Todd Bodine also mourned Townley's death online. "Absolutely devastating news about John Wes Townley," he tweeted. "Praying for his family and Friends."
 

While Fox Sports host Kaitlyn Vincie also tweeted, "Heartbroken for John Wes Townley's family. Absolutely devastating. Godspeed JWT."

Townley's family has yet to speak out publicly after his death.

