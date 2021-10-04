Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Turn Up the Heat With "Thirst Bucket" Photo

Summer may be over, but that won't stop Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos from keeping things hot on Instagram.
The talk-show host took to Instagram on Oct. 3 to wish musician Jake Shears a happy birthday and share a sizzling snapshot of the trio enjoying a day at the pool. The picture showed Kelly wearing a palm-tree print suit and turning her backside to the camera while Mark and Jake posed shirtless in their swim trunks.
"Happy birthday @jakeshears," Kelly wrote in the caption. "Thank you for letting us be a part of your new album's cover art. Coming soon!"
Followers couldn't get enough of the photo with several commenters, including Jenna Dewan and Carrie Ann Inaba, dropping fire emojis. And when E! News Daily Pop host Justin Sylvester jokingly asked for the name of the group's first single, Kelly replied with two words: "Thirst bucket."
Of course, Kelly and Mark are no strangers to Instagram. Over the years, their millions of followers have watched them do everything from post thirst-trap photos and butt selfies (a.k.a. belfies) to pack on the PDA and clap back at trolls.
They also share sweet family moments with their followers and document vacations, major milestones and holidays with their three kids: Michael Consuelos, 24, Lola Consuelos, 20, and Joaquin Consuelos, 18. And when Kelly turned 51 years old last week, Mark celebrated the occasion with a touching tribute on Instagram.
"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant My dance partner in life..My forever girl," the Riverdale actor, 50, wrote. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore', M."
And Kelly sent the love right back. "Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best," she wrote. "I love you with my heart and soul, and that's not just the afterglow talking."