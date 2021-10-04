The Challenge's Morgan Willett Alleges She Was Cheated On Amid Johnny Bananas Breakup

Morgan Willett is addressing the difficult time she's endured since splitting with The Challenge mainstay Johnny Bananas.
On Sunday, Oct. 3, the 27-year-old Big Brother: Over the Top winner posted a pair of lengthy messages to her Instagram Story as she prepared to fly back to the mainland following a relaxing Hawaiian getaway with her family. In her posts, she wrote that the act of heading home is "the moment I've been dreading the most," as it would force her to deal with real life again.
"I'm hoping I'll feel better if I know that what I'm going through will help someone else feel like they aren't alone," she shared, "because right now the thought of being alone is what sucks the most."
In her messages, Morgan did not mention anyone by name but claimed to have found out in the past week that the person she "truly loved more than anything else" had allegedly been unfaithful.
"The past week has been difficult," she wrote. "The person I truly loved more than anything else cheated on me and I found out and I had to leave. I don't know what else to say but I physically hurt. I have been able to distract myself with beautiful beaches and hikes and my amazing family, but now I have to go back to reality. And if I'm being honest, I'm scared. I don't know when I'll stop hurting? When will I stop missing someone?"
In a follow-up post, the reality TV personality wrote that she was sharing these messages "for ME and for whoever out there doesn't feel like enough."
E! News has reached out to Johnny Bananas' team for comment and has not heard back.
Morgan, who started dating Johnny shortly after they filmed The Challenge: War of the Worlds in early 2019, exclusively confirmed to E! News on Monday, Sept. 27 that the couple had called it quits. "While I feel heartbroken, I'm thankful to know the truth," she said in part in her statement at the time.
During an exclusive interview with E! News on Wednesday, Sept. 29, Johnny, 39, said he planned to keep details of the breakup "close to the cuff." The MTV standout, whose real name is John Devenanzio, added, "I think we're both really going through it right now, and I wish her all the best, and I'll just leave it at that."