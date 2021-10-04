Watch Anderson Cooper Try to Understand Why Son Wyatt Is Obsessed With This Body Part

Watch : Anderson Cooper's Ex Benjamin Maisani Will Co-parent Son Wyatt

Anderson Cooper just took a big step toward learning more about his young son's interests.

On Monday, Oct. 4, the 54-year-old CNN anchor visited The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where host Ellen DeGeneres showed the audience new photos of Anderson with 17-month-old son Wyatt, who he co-parents with ex Benjamin Maisani.

"He's so sweet," Anderson shared about Wyatt. "He's just delicious. He's so happy." He added about raising the boy, "It's the best thing ever."

In one pic, Anderson and Benjamin held Wyatt as the child pointed one of his bare feet at the camera. This prompted the journalist to say, "And Wyatt is always showing off his feet. I'm not sure why, but there he is."

This wasn't the last time during the interview that Anderson would delve into Wyatt's apparent fascination with the extremities. When Ellen asked what Wyatt is enjoying these days, Anderson responded, "He's into characters now. He's just starting to talk a little bit. One of his first words was 'shoes,' which I love."