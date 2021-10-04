Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Marries Brad James

Keshia Knight Pulliam made things official with actor Brad James, as the Cosby Show alum shared wedding photos including a sweet shot of her bonding with daughter Ella.

Keshia Knight Pulliam and her former co-star have tied the knot. 

The 42-year-old The Cosby Show alum took to Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 to announce that she and actor Brad James exchanged vows in an intimate wedding ceremony late last month. Her post featured a carousel of wedding photos, which included Ella, the 4-year-old daughter Keshia shares with ex-husband Ed Hartwell

"Last week my life forever changed," the actress wrote. "I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!! It wasn't the large destination wedding we were originally planning. Instead, it was intimate, whimsical, full of love, laughter and joy… Absolutely perfect!! Maybe one day I will share the events that inspired our change of plans. However, for now I can say God makes no mistakes & the joy is in the journey."

She continued, "Covid has definitely taught us to live in the moment and that the present is the greatest 'present' that exists. Thank you to everyone who celebrated with us!! Most of all thank you to @mrbradjames my amazing husband, my person, my soulmate. Thank you for renewing my vulnerability & faith in unconditionally love."

Brad, 40, who was a series regular on Tyler Perry's For Better or Worse, also shared pics to his Instagram account and wrote in part, "The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step... I'm grateful to take mine with you." 

The couple began dating in 2019, shortly after meeting on the set of 2019's Pride and Prejudice: Atlanta, per media reports. Keshia announced their engagement in December 2020, posting to Instagram at the time that her "heart is so filled with joy!!" 

The actress, who became a child star while playing Rudy Huxtable on The Cosby Show from 1984 to 1992, was previously married to former NFL player Ed Hartwell. The athlete filed for divorce in 2016, months after their wedding and just days before she announced she was expecting Ella. 

Keshia is also known for Tyler Perry's House of Payne and competing on CBS' Celebrity Big Brother. Meanwhile, Brad has a recurring role on Netflix's Outer Banks

