NFL Star Carl Nassib Reveals There's an "Awesome Guy" in His Life After Coming Out

Watch : NFL Star Carl Nassib Comes Out as Gay & Shows Support In a Big Way

Carl Nassib, the first active NFL player to come out publicly, may have a boyfriend!

The 28-year-old Las Vegas Raiders defensive end talked about his love life with his teammate Darren Waller and his co-host Donny Starkins on their Comeback Stories podcast on Friday, Oct. 1, which marked his first interview since he revealed on Instagram in June that he is gay.

"I just wanted to be someone's number one priority, and I couldn't have that," Nassib said in the interview. "So that was the one thing where I was like, 'Man, I really f--king want that.' But I got that now, so it's good."

He continued, "Oh, I met an awesome guy. He's the best."

Nassib did not name the person.

Also during the podcast, the NFL star talked about why he decided to come out publicly, a few years before he revealed his sexuality to his close family and friends.

"I didn't really do it to break barriers," he said. "I did it because I felt an obligation to the LGBTQ community, to bring representation and bring visibility to a very, very popular entertainment business, to a very, very popular industry that doesn't have a lot of representation."