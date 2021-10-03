Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Pete Davidson Jokes About His "Cool Dress" From the 2021 Met Gala on SNL

Pete Davidson appeared on Saturday Night Live's "Weekend Update" to discuss his 2021 Met Gala look and his uncle's reaction to it.

By Corinne Heller Oct 03, 2021 5:04 PMTags
FashionTVSaturday Night LiveMet GalaPete DavidsonNBCU
Watch: Is Pete Davidson Married? Here's the Truth

Pete Davidson is comfortable with the way he looks, including the time he wore a dress.

During the "Weekend Update" segment of Saturday Night Live's season 47 premiere, the cast member poked fun at his look from the 2021 Met Gala while also declaring that he "can't believe" he was back on the NBC show. Davidson, 27, made his debut at the annual elite fashion event wearing a black dress and black-trimmed white blazer, both by Thom Browne.

"That's a cool dress," he said on SNL. "I looked like James Bond at a quinceañera. I looked like one of the Three Blind Mice sold fentanyl."

Davidson continued, "The truth is, I already wear a dress or paint my nails sometimes just because I love making my uncles uncomfortable...when my Uncle Steve saw it, he was like, 'Hey, I don't get it but whatever makes you happy, all right? You're still welcome in my house. I'll just put the seat down when you're over!"

photos
Met Gala 2021 Red Carpet Fashion

Davidson confirmed to "Weekend Update" co-host Colin Jost that his uncle was afraid that people would think he's gay just because he wore a dress. He then showed a throwback photo of his uncle at his age, sporting long hair.

"That's my uncle," he said, "who's worried I looked gay. Meanwhile, he grew up in the '80s, which is somehow the gayest and the most homophobic generation of all time."

Pete had also poked fun at his Met Gala look at the actual event, telling reporters that he resembled a "little sl-tty nun." He also said that he opted to wear sunglasses so his fellow guests "can't see me staring at them."

At the Met Gala, the SNL star also wore vintage Fred Leighton jewelry as a tribute to his late father Scott Davidson, a firefighter who died during 9/11, and other victims of the attacks.

On "Weekend Update," Pete wore a T-shirt bearing a photo of another person who inspired him: Norm MacDonald. The fellow comedian and former SNL star died at age 61 in September after battling cancer. "Weekend Update," which the star used to host, also honored him with a clip show of some of his funniest moments on the segment.

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Texts Person She Thought Was Alias Star and...

2

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

3

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

(E! and NBC are part of the NBCUniversal family.)

Trending Stories

1

Jennifer Garner Texts Person She Thought Was Alias Star and...

2

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

3

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

4

Shakira Attacked by Wild Boars While Visiting Park With 8-Year-Old Son

5

Hayden Panettiere Returns to Instagram to Show Off Hair Transformation

Latest News

Pete Davidson Jokes About His "Cool Dress" From Met Gala on SNL

Stars Step Out in Style at the 2021 Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic Event

18 Gifts Your Boyfriend Secretly Wants—and Needs—for Under $50

Harry Styles Confirms the NSFW Meaning Behind "Watermelon Sugar"

Oxfords & Loafers Are Taking Over & Celebs Are Here for It

Beauty Products Worth Adding to Your Collection During Pregnancy

ICYMI: Get Fall Fave Coach Bags For Under $100 Before They Sell Out