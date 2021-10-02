Shakira Is All Smiles in First Outing Since Revealing She Was Attacked by Wild Boars

Shakira is no longer feeling like "La Tortura," or so it seems.
The global superstar appeared to be in good spirits after she was seen for the first time since revealing she was recently attacked by two wild boars. On Saturday, Oct. 2, the "Don't Wait Up" musician was spotted enjoying some fresh air.
Photographers captured Shakira flashing a wide smile and squinting her eyes from the blinding sun during her out and about.
For her afternoon outing, the Grammy winner kept things casual and low-key with her attire, as she wore a white graphic T-shirt that she paired with matching sweat pants and ankle boots.
The "Chantaje" singer's sighting comes a few days after she told her Instagram followers about the harrowing encounter she experienced with her 8-year-old son Milan in a Barcelona park.
"Look at how two wild boars, which attacked me in the park, have left my bag," Shakira shared on Instagram Stories on Sept. 29. "They were taking my bag to the woods with my mobile phone in it. They've destroyed everything."
"Milan, tell the truth," the Colombian superstar added. "Say how your mummy stood up to the wild boar."'
Even though it's unclear how the 44-year-old artist fought off the animals, it appeared she and her son were safe following the incident.
Per Shakira's Instagram Stories, it seems that her son Sasha, 6, and longtime partner, Gerard Piqué, weren't around.
While the "Girl Like Me" singer is notorious for keeping her personal life out of the public eye, she recently opened up about another "terrible" experience. Although it was less scary than fighting off wild boars, the star recalled a time when she was mortified.
In June, Shakira revealed that her mother-in-law encouraged her to change up her signature hairstyle.
"She said: 'Hey, why don't you cut your hair? It's really damaged.' And me: 'Ah, uh-huh,'" Shakira recalled in a video for British Vogue. "Worst mistake of my life. Mother-in-law, I'm not taking cosmetic advice from you again."