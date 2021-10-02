Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She and Ex Mike Caussin Agree on

Watch : Kristin Cavallari Reacts to Jay Cutler & Jana Kramer's Outing

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are seeing eye to eye on a crucial issue involving their children!

The exes, who called it quits in April after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in July, have both appeared to move on. However, that doesn't mean they aren't on the same page when it comes to setting boundaries while dating others.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the One Tree Hill alum revealed that she and Mike have agreed to not introduce their two kids, Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, to "random people."

"I won't want to meet someone's kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we're in a serious relationship," Jana explained on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "I think it's important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We've been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious."

The "Voices" singer also praised her ex-husband, sharing, "He's a great dad. He knows I'm a good mom."