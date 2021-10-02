Jana Kramer Reveals the Dating Rule She and Ex Mike Caussin Agree on

Jana Kramer and Mike Caussin are seeing eye to eye on a crucial issue involving their children!
The exes, who called it quits in April after six years of marriage and finalized their divorce in July, have both appeared to move on. However, that doesn't mean they aren't on the same page when it comes to setting boundaries while dating others.
During a recent interview with Us Weekly, the One Tree Hill alum revealed that she and Mike have agreed to not introduce their two kids, Jolie, 5, and son Jace, 2, to "random people."
"I won't want to meet someone's kids or introduce my kids to anyone until we're in a serious relationship," Jana explained on Wednesday, Sept. 29. "I think it's important to really, like, be solid in the relationship. Mike and I are really good with that. We've been [keeping an] eye on that. It needs to be, like, something serious."
The "Voices" singer also praised her ex-husband, sharing, "He's a great dad. He knows I'm a good mom."
In recent months, Jana and Jay Cutler have fueled romance rumors after being spotted together on several occasions. Additionally, Mike was seen cozying up to a mystery woman in Tulum last month.
Even though Jana and Mike have seemingly put their relationship behind them, she admitted that it's still difficult to see her ex move on.
While speaking on her iHeartRadio Whine Down podcast on Sept. 19, the Hallmark actress recalled the awkward run-in she had with Mike while she enjoyed a night out with Jay on Sept. 8. At the time, Jana and the former Chicago Bears quarterback were photographed together for the first time as they attended The Twelve Thirty Club restaurant and bar in Nashville.
"You know what's really messed up? My ex was there the same night and the photographer tried to get a picture with all three of us, and I was like 'No, no, no, no, no nice try,'" Jana recalled. "And everyone kind of started laughing, but I was like, 'Not happening.'"
She later revealed how she felt to see Mike at the event as a single man.
"I would say that was really hard to see him there...see him flirt with other girls," Jana admitted. "I mean, granted, I was there as well doing my thang, but it was really hard. You know what was hard? It looked so easy for him."
As she put it, "It looked like it didn't bother him one second, and that hurt, you know? He's just untamed and uncaged and he's happy."
The podcast host explained that she and Mike did get to speak that night, sharing, "I was, like, 'This is awkward,' and he's, like, 'Not at all.'"
"And I was, like, 'Ugh, OK,'" she continued. "I'm glad that he was fine but at the same time…I talked to my therapist about it and just a little piece of me was, like, it would've been nice [for him] to be, like, 'Yeah, this is hard, but I'm glad we can be cordial.' Just acknowledgment that it might hurt a little bit."