Courteney Cox Sweetly Surprises Friends Fans Visiting the Central Perk Set

Watch : All the MUST-SEE Moments From "Friends: The Reunion"

The one where Courteney Cox surprises fans.

The Friends actress took a break from her typical schedule to spend some time at the famous Central Perk set on the Warner Bros. lot in Los Angeles. While the Emmy-nominated star has returned to the studio in recent months to reminisce over the beloved TV series, her latest visit was slightly different.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Courteney took to Instagram to share behind-the-scenes footage of herself working at the Warner Bros. gift shop, where she helped guests who purchased items from the Friends souvenir section.

"Do you want me to put it in the same bag or a different bag?" the A-lister asked one person buying merch, adding, "And you get a picture."

In the short clip, they posed for a selfie as Courteney stood behind the gift shop register. Another sweet moment captured the 57-year-old actress taking drink orders for guests.