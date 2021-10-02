Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian Get into the Halloween Spirit Early With Lavish Décor

Watch : Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her "Popped" Baby Bump

Oh my gourd!

Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian and are getting into the Halloween spirit early at home. On Friday, Oct. 1, the two showcased spooktacular décor in honor of the holiday, while the Kylie Cosmetics founder also trick-or-treated herself and her growing family to some fang-tastic sweet treats.

"We are really excited over here! #oct1," the 24-year-old, who is pregnant with a sibling for daughter Stormi Webster, 3, wrote on her Instagram Story, alongside a photo of a tray of colorful Halloween-themed cupcakes.

Kourtney, 42, posted on her Instagram grid several pics of holiday-themed home décor, writing, "Tis the season!" The reality star also shared a photo of herself wearing a skeleton costume.

Kourtney actually got into the Halloween spirit even before the start of October. Last month, she and boyfriend Travis Barker visited Universal Studios Hollywood and Knott's Berry Farm to check out their holiday offerings.