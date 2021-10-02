Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Mark Consuelos Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to His "Forever Girl" Kelly Ripa

Mark Consuelos shared a beautiful tribute to his wife, Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa on her 51st birthday. See the sweet way he honored her.

By Corinne Heller Oct 02, 2021 2:53 PMTags
FamilyBirthdaysKelly RipaCouplesMark Consuelos
Watch: How Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Feel Having an "Empty Nest"

Swoon!

On Saturday, Oct. 2, Mark Consuelos shared the sweetest tribute to his wife, Kelly Ripa, on her 51st birthday.

"Happy Birthday to my best friend, lover, confidant. My dance partner in life..My forever girl," Mark, 50, wrote on Instagram. "For all the important days we've missed being together over many years, I'm so grateful to spend this special day with you. I love you, Happy Birthday amore',
M."

The Riverdale actor included in his post adorable photos of himself with the Live With Kelly and Ryan cuddling, acting playful and basking together in the glow of a sunset on a rocky beach.

Kelly commented, "Husband of the year. Year after year. Father of the year. Year after year. Friend of the year. Year after year. Partner of the year. Year after year. You are simply the best. I love you with my heart and soul, and that's not just the afterglow talking."

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Instagram Pics

The TV host shared on her own page a photo of herself with Mark at the beach as well as a pic of the two kissing on the set of Live With Kelly and Ryan on Friday, Oct. 1, alongside a two-tier birthday cake. He had filled in for co-host Ryan Seacrest, as he occasionally does, and surprised her with the dessert as well as a bouquet of white flowers.

"Cake! Vs. Cake by the Ocean!" Kelly wrote, to which Mark responded, "Love both. Happy bday sexy."

The birthday girl also received an online tribute from the couple's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos. The 24-year-old who shared a throwback photo of him and his mother, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly and Ripa, who have been married for 25 years, also share daughter Lola Consuelos, 20, and son Joaquin Consuelos, 18. See Michael's birthday tribute to the TV host and more cute Consuelos family photos:

Instagram / Michael Consuelos
Mommy & Son

Kelly and Mark's eldest child, son Michael Consuelos, 24 at the time, posted this sweet throwback photo of him and his mom on her 51st birthday in 2021, writing, "Happy Birthday, Mom!! I hope you have the greatest day ever. You're a badass and an inspiration to everyone. Also, when I call you a T. Rex, I mean it as a compliment. You should know that by now."

Kelly Ripa/Instagram
History Repeating

In August 2020, Kelly Ripa shared an epic recreation of an old family photo from 2003 on Instagram. With youngest son Joaquin on her lap and older kids Michael and Lola perfectly in place, we'd say they nailed it despite the fact that, as Kelly noted, "objects may appear larger."

kelly ripa / Instagram
Glad Grad

In May 2020, Kelly and Mark celebrated eldest son Michael's graduation—albeit a virtual one, thanks to the coronavirus pandemic—from New York University. Marking the occasion, Kelly wrote on Instagram, "And just like that you graduated college. MJC, the joy and pride you have brought our family is indescribable. I love you with all my heart."

Instagram
All Grown Up

From kids to teenagers! "#tbt 2011 vs. 2019 Les murs sont devenus plus petits," Kelly shared in an Instagram post that showed just how much her kids have grown. 

Instagram
School's Out

"The Graduate #2019," Kelly wrote on Instagram when celebrating Lola's latest accomplishment. 

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
Star-Studded Walk

When Kelly received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015, her entire family including kids Lola, Michael and Joaquin couldn't help but attend. 

Instagram
Milestone Moments

When it's time to celebrate a big event, you can count on the entire family to join in and celebrate. 

Instagram
Selfie Time

When your family is this beautiful, you would likely be posing for selfies more often than not too. 

Instagram
Joy to the World

Holidays always bring family together and this famous crew is no exception. 

Bruce Glikas/Getty Images
Family Fun Day

Back in 2003, Kelly and husband Mark Consuelos celebrated the opening night for A Year With Frog and Toad at Maxine's in New York City.

Jim Spellman/WireImage
Red Carpet Pros

Back in 2001, Mark and Kelly took their son to the ATLANTIS The Lost Empire premiere at the Ziegfeld Theatre in New York City. 

Instagram
Snow Day

Whether they are traveling somewhere hot and tropical or cool and snowy, this family always knows how to have a good time. 

See Mark Consuelos Shares Touching Birthday Tribute to Kelly Ripa

