The Bachelor Alum Jade Roper Tolbert's Amazon Fall Decor Picks Are Festive and Affordable

We included these products chosen by Jade Roper Tolbert because we think you'll like her picks. Jade is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
It's finally fall, which means we can get new clothes, sip on seasonal coffee blends, and step it up with the home decor. During a recent Amazon Live session, Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert shared her fall decor picks, remarking, "As soon as September hits, you gotta start bringing out the fall stuff, the pumpkin stuff."
Her husband Tanner Tolbert chimed in, "We just moved into a new house and Jade has been going ham trying to get all the fall decor figured out." Jade described her picks as "very neutral," explaining you can "add into your decor that you already have." She said, "I wanted stuff that was versatile, but super pretty." And she definitely delivered. Keep on scrolling to see Jade's Amazon picks and how she styles them in her home.
Artoid Mode Buffalo Plaid Pumpkin Home Fall Kitchen Towels- Set of 2
"No fall decor is complete without something that literally says 'fall.' I love these buffalo plaid kitchen towels. They come in a set of two. These are really great for your kitchen. They add just the right amount of fall into your kitchen area. They're super soft and [are made from] a super absorbent material."
Hausware Flameless Candles LED Candles Set of 12
"These give ambiance. They turn on via battery, which is remote-operated. Place them around the house. Create a mood. Very fall. You can set them all around your house. Or you can set them up all together next to each other, which is very Bachelor. Every Bachelor date always has a lot of candles."
SEI Furniture 9 Candle Wrought Iron Candelabra, Matte Black
"This could be a centerpiece on your table for your tablescape," Jade said after suggesting using this candelabra with the remote-operated candles.
Artoid Mode Pumpkin Patch Watercolor Buffalo Plaid Truck Decorative Doormat
"One of the most Instagrammed fall moments is your front porch. Once fall happens, the front porch is where you put your pumpkins. This doormat goes with the buffalo plaid rug. This says 'pumpkin patch this way' with a cute, little, vintage truck with pumpkins in the back with some buffalo plaid. With a smaller entrance, you can just use this doormat alone or you can also layer with the rug."
Collins Painting Fall Thanksgiving and Christmas Theme Mugs with Gift Tag
"This one might be my favorite. It's just a really cute buffalo plaid, very fall, mug. I just want to drink my cup of coffee in a cute, fall mug."
Barnyard Designs Rustic Wood Nesting Crates with Handles
"I picked out really cute, rustic design crates. This comes in a pack of three. Even after fall, you can use these for organization anywhere in your house. I love how they're a little bit white washed and they have a good, sturdy quality. They come already put together. You can set this outside on your front porch. I love the stacked look too.
BlueMake 2 Pack Macrame Woven Tassel Garland
"I styled the crate with this garland, some pumpkins, and gourds with fairy lights to set the vibe. This is really pretty with the red tones and the fall leaves. It's very quintessential fall. If you have two doors at the front of your house, definitely hang two. You can hang these up in your windows too."
VGIA 18 Inch Fall Wreath Front Door Wreath with Cape Gooseberries
"This is an 18-inch fall wreath. This is one that has a little bit more color if you want to bring color into your home. I put some fairy lights behind it to give it a little extra pizazz."
Red Deco Fall Reed Floral Welcome Wreath for Front Door
"This is my favorite fall wreath. It has more of a chic feeling to it, but it still gives you that fall, warm, cozy feeling. I feel like fall is very much about textures. This wreath makes a really good tablescape too. You can put this as a centerpiece on your table and you can put candles all on the inside and it adds a nice nice centerpiece that's all faux. It's not going to shed."
15 x 72 inch Buffalo Checks Linen Table Runner with Handmade Fringe
"This table runner can change the whole vibe of your house."
Homesick Scented Candle, Pumpkin Picking - Scents of Pumpkin, Nutmeg, Ginger
"There is nothing better than walking into your home when it's smelling like fall. I did my research and these are my two favorite scents. They're not overwhelming, but they're still gonna smell good. This one's called Pumpkin Picking. It's so subtle. It almost smells like pumpkin pie. It has the most subtle pumpkin notes with little bits of chai."
Apple Maple Bourbon Scented Soy Candle
"This one smells like you just baked an apple pie. This is a 100% soy candle. It's hand-poured in small batches. This is from a small business. It's fun to find and support small businesses. This smells so good."
12 Pack Led Fairy Lights Battery Operated String Lights Waterproof
"These are my fairy lights. This is a 12-pack of LED fairy lights and they each come with their own little battery. It comes with extra batteries as well. You can hide the little pack anywhere in your decor to enhance it. Fairy lights are just a really great, cozy addition to anything."
DearHouse 2PCS Eucalyptus Garlands Artificial Greenery
"I like to add fairy lights with a little bit of greenery inside a mason jar. This our eucalyptus garland. It comes with two. You can wrap it kind of like a wreath if you would like something more minimalistic. I would use this across a fireplace mantle or for a tablescape or along your kitchen counter."
P. Graham Dunn Thankful Grey Script Whitewash 24 x 7 Wood Boxed Pallet Wall Plaque Sign
"This sign would really be great for a mantle. I looked up lots of different fall signs. I really fell in love with this one. It's so simple. It's so beautiful. It's the white-washed wood. It goes with the crates and it ties in everything else. I just love the cursive."
Syntus Buffalo Plaid Sherpa Throw Blanket
"My favorite way to bring in fall without too much craziness is to just add buffalo plaid. This blanket is so soft and cozy. It has the sherpa on the inside, which is super soft too. If you want one thing that's fall, this is it." This also comes in re.
Home Decorations Super Soft Vintage Fluffy Plaid Throw Blanket
"I picked this out for those are looking to add more colors that represent the fall leaves, the oranges, the rusts, the cranberry reds, the tans, the rusts, the creams. This is definitely more of a pretty throw blanket to put on your couch or chair to add into your living room or bedroom. You can take this to a football game too. This is super soft and lightweight."
Chanasya Textured Knitted Super Soft Throw Blanket with Tassels
"This textured knit blanket comes in a million different colors. It's perfect for fall too. I saw a lot of Instagram bloggers talking about this and that's how I found it. It's really beautiful."
Mule Science Authentic Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set of 4
"Let's break out the mule cups. When you're entertaining and you have friends or family over, and you want to make something fall-inspired, there's nothing better than a Moscow Mule. They come with copper straws and copper spoon. It is a set of four, with the mule mugs, straws, spoons, coasters, and straw cleaner."
Wood Bead Garland with Tassels
"This is great for a tablescape. This is just a basic garland made with wood beads. It really adds to your decor. It's really cute for a mantle. You can use it again for Christmas," Jade said.
"It's a year-round piece," Tanner added.
Honbeanify Set of 2 Farmhouse Buffalo Check Plaid Throw Pillow Covers
"I love that the buffalo plaid is coming up in more colors aside from just the black and white, which I also love. If you're looking to add something that's a little more subtle, just buy these covers to put over the pillows you already have. I think these are stunning and so beautiful. You can put these anywhere in your house to add a bit of that fall feeling."
DomeStar Artificial Pumpkins- 6 Pieces
"Fall isn't complete without pumpkins. I picked out these pretty, little white pumpkins that you can add to your decor. They come with one big one and five baby pumpkins. These are really cute to add anywhere in your home. They're super lightweight. These are really pretty."
Dry Pampas Grass Natural Dried Bundle for Home Decor- 20 Pieces
"These are really pretty and subtle. You can add them to a ceramic vase. Every single person who's a fashion blogger or home blogger has pampas grass, I feel."
One Holiday Way Artificial Gourds and Pumpkins Assorted
"Get these if you want to add a little more color to your home. These are a bunch of small gourds and pumpkins. From a far, these look really. They're very cute to add to your kitchen. They would also look really cute in the crates with some fairy lights."
