Cole Swindell Confirms His New Girlfriend Is From This Romantic Music Video

In the game of love, Cole Swindell may have just scored.

The 38-year-old country singer got the Internet talking this past week when he appeared to confirm his new romance on social media. "#GameDate," the "Single Saturday Night" singer captioned his Instagram selfie alongside Courtney Little at an MLB baseball game.

If the photo wasn't enough to prove these two are the real deal, Cole proceeded to like several comments, including the messages "I'd be smiling too" and "looking good you two."

Perhaps the best message came from a fan who paid tribute to Cole's hit single by writing, "Somebody's had their last single Saturday night. HECK YEAH! #Hadto."

So who is this special lady making Cole extra happy this fall? For starters, you may recognize her from the music video for Cole's latest song, "Some Habits." Their undeniable chemistry in the video suddenly makes a lot more sense now!