Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Nick Cannon Wears Crocs and a Bathrobe on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Nick Cannon was Wild 'N Out on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet, where he wore Crocs, a bathrobe and other mismatching items.

By Cydney Contreras Oct 02, 2021 1:20 AMTags
FashionRed CarpetAwardsNick CannonCelebritiesBET Awards
Watch: Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon certainly made a fashion statement on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet. What the statement is, however, isn't entirely clear.

The Wild 'N Out star pulled up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 1 in what appeared to be golden armor, boxers and a bathrobe. He accessorized the look with festive socks, mismatching Crocs and a gold bowl, which covered his red locs. 

Cannon's ensemble definitely caught the eyes of other attendees, especially after he posed laying on his side for the cameras. 

But, according to the actor's Instagram, that's not actually him on the red carpet. "Y'all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!" the Masked Singer host captioned a red carpet pic. "I'm busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!!

Turns out the Croc-wearing attendee was Murda Count, a.k.a. Count Crackula, a.k.a. Cannon's new alter ego.

photos
BET Hip Hop Awards 2021: Red Carpet Fashion

The father of seven tagged the Instagram account for Murda Count Harlem, where he's teasing his upcoming single "Countin Crack."

Derek White/WireImage

The Drumline actor previously dressed up as Murda at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards. He walked the carpet in a similar vest and sweatpants, which he paired with bedazzled Timberland boots.

At the time, he joked on Instagram that he didn't even go to the award show. "Usually I don't address this social media gossip but after my name was trending WORLDWIDE again for something I didn't do, I have to say y'all trippin on this on!" he wrote. "I have a brand new Talk show coming out September 27th! Why would I go to the VMA's like this!? I heard this some corny new rapper named @MurdaCountHarlem I see no resemblance #respectfully."

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2

Lady Gaga & More Stars You Never Knew Were in The Sopranos

3

Every Daring Look From Dakota Johnson's Stylish New York City Trip

If this was a publicity stunt to drum up excitement for Cannon's show and single, we'd say it's working pretty well.

Trending Stories

1
Exclusive

Todd Chrisley Speaks Out After Found "Unfairly Targeted" in Tax Case

2

Lady Gaga & More Stars You Never Knew Were in The Sopranos

3

Every Daring Look From Dakota Johnson's Stylish New York City Trip

4

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

5

Colin Jost's Mom Wasn't Thrilled He and Scarlett Named Their Son Cosmo

Latest News

Cole Swindell Confirms New Girlfriend Is From This Music Video

Kelly Clarkson is Awarded the $10.4 Million Montana Ranch in Divorce

Nick Cannon Wears Crocs & a Bathrobe on the BET Hip Hop Awards Carpet

Why Netflix's New Hit Squid Game Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Willie Garson’s Son Shares Throwback Video of Late SATC Star

2021's Beauty Advent Calendars Are Here

Every Daring Look From Dakota Johnson's Stylish New York City Trip