Nick Cannon Wears Crocs and a Bathrobe on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards Red Carpet

Watch : Nick Cannon's History of Making Babies

Nick Cannon certainly made a fashion statement on the 2021 BET Hip Hop Awards red carpet. What the statement is, however, isn't entirely clear.

The Wild 'N Out star pulled up to the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on Friday, Oct. 1 in what appeared to be golden armor, boxers and a bathrobe. He accessorized the look with festive socks, mismatching Crocs and a gold bowl, which covered his red locs.

Cannon's ensemble definitely caught the eyes of other attendees, especially after he posed laying on his side for the cameras.

But, according to the actor's Instagram, that's not actually him on the red carpet. "Y'all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!" the Masked Singer host captioned a red carpet pic. "I'm busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!!

Turns out the Croc-wearing attendee was Murda Count, a.k.a. Count Crackula, a.k.a. Cannon's new alter ego.