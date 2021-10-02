Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Why Netflix's Newest Global Hit Squid Game Is Perfect for Spooky Season

Haven't watched Squid Game yet? Here's why you should stream it this October...

By Alyssa Ray Oct 02, 2021 12:20 AM
TVHalloweenCelebritiesNetflixEntertainment
Nothing screams Halloween like a terrifying twist on a childhood favorite.

And that's exactly what Netflix's newest global phenomenon Squid Game is serving up, as the characters at the heart of the survival drama are tasked with playing games from their childhood—and die if they do not succeed. Case in point: A game of "Red Light, Green Light" proves to be particularly lethal, with more than half of the competitors dying in episode one.

So, how exactly did the characters—played by Lee Jung-jaePark Hae-sooJung Ho-yeon, O Yeong-suHeo Sung-tae and more—find themselves in this dystopian nightmare? "All of you in this room are living on the edge," a masked man instructs the group early on, "with debts you cannot pay off."

While the participants are told they can opt out of the experience, they are assured that billions will be awarded to the winner. Intrigued? Well, you're not the only one, as Squid Game is well on its way to break the streaming record previously held by Bridgerton. (For those who need a refresher, 82 million households watched the Shonda Rhimes-produced period drama in its first month on Netflix.)

On Monday, Sept. 27, Ted Sarandos, Netflix's co-chief executive officer and chief content officer, confirmed that Squid Game, which premiered on Sept. 17, will be the streamer's "biggest non-English-language show" worldwide. He added, "It's a very good chance it's going to be our biggest show ever."

At the time of this comment, Squid Game had already become No. 1 in 90 countries in less than two weeks time. And, with subscribers likely seeking scary content with Halloween just around the corner, we expect Squid Game to hit many more households this month.

You can get a taste of the terror tale for yourself by watching the trailer above.

For Netflix's other chilling offerings this October, click here.

Squid Game is available to stream on Netflix now.

