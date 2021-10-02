Willie Garson’s Son Nathen Shares Throwback Video of Late Sex and the City Star

The world may remember Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, but Nathen Garson knows him simply as "papa."
About a week after Willie died of pancreatic cancer at age 57, his son shared a sweet tribute that eulogized him for his mad dance moves. "Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000," Nathen wrote on Oct. 1, alongside two heart emojis.
He posted a video of the father-son duo letting loose under purple and red lights, as they danced in a night club or party setting. "I'm sure [you're] dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast," he added.
In the video, someone behind the camera can be heard saying, "This is what Willie brought his son to! Great job, dad!"
Nathen, who is currently attending The College of Wooster in Ohio, shared another picture of himself with Willie, who was making a silly face on their night out.
Nathen announced that his papa passed away on Sept. 21, writing at the time that he was "glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much."
He said, "I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own. You'll always be with me. Love you more than you will ever know and I'm glad you can be at peace now."
He has since updated his Instagram bio to reflect Willie's final tweet, reading, "BE KIND TO EACH OTHER......ALWAYS. LOVE TO ALL. APRROACH KINDNESS."
Kevin McHale, Hilarie Burton, Marisa Tomei and Sharon Lawrence are the among the celebrities that have reached out to Nathen to express their love following his dad's death.
Willie was expected to appear in the upcoming Sex and the City reboot and was seen filming scenes for the show in July and August. On Sept. 27, Sarah Jessica Parker returned to the set to continue shooting And Just Like That without her onscreen BFF.
She explained on social media that it's been "unbearable" for her to lose her co-star and friend. "Sometimes silence is a statement. Of the gravity. The anguish. The magnitude of the loss of a 30 + year friendship," Sarah wrote.
The 56-year-old actress continued, "A real friendship that allowed for secrets, adventure, a shared professional family, truth, concerts, road trips, meals, late night phone calls, a mutual devotion to parenthood and all the heartaches and joy that accompany, triumphs, disappointments, fear, rage and years spent on sets (most especially Carrie's apartment) and laughing late into the night as both Stanford and Carrie and Willie and SJ."