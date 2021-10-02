Willie Garson’s Son Nathen Shares Throwback Video of Late Sex and the City Star

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

The world may remember Willie Garson as Stanford Blatch on Sex and the City, but Nathen Garson knows him simply as "papa."

About a week after Willie died of pancreatic cancer at age 57, his son shared a sweet tribute that eulogized him for his mad dance moves. "Missing you papa. Love you to the moon and back x1,000,000,000," Nathen wrote on Oct. 1, alongside two heart emojis.

He posted a video of the father-son duo letting loose under purple and red lights, as they danced in a night club or party setting. "I'm sure [you're] dancing and listening to the music you love on your adventure. Have a blast," he added.

In the video, someone behind the camera can be heard saying, "This is what Willie brought his son to! Great job, dad!"

Nathen, who is currently attending The College of Wooster in Ohio, shared another picture of himself with Willie, who was making a silly face on their night out.