Untangling the Heartbreaking Timeline Leading Up to Gabby Petito's Death

"They were holding hands, they were ecstatic about their rebuild [of their van]," Jaye Foster, a fellow traveler who was also living on the road in a tricked-out VW bus, told The Daily Beast about his interaction with the couple on Aug. 10 in Moab. "That's what I find so weird about the whole situation, is that they were both really cool. There didn't seem to be anything wrong whatsoever."

That was the dream, to commune with nature amid the most gorgeous landscapes this country has to offer, their only possessions whatever they could fit in the van. But the journey that began on July 2 ended for Petito on or not long after Aug. 27, the day of the last reported sighting of her at a restaurant in Jackson, Wy.

Her mother, Nicole Schmidt, said they last FaceTimed on Aug. 24 and texted the next day. The final text she received—an "odd" message, she later told police—from Petito came Aug. 27. According to the family's attorney, another text came on Aug. 30—"No service in Yosemite"—but they had come to believe she didn't write that. Schmidt reported Petito missing to the Suffolk County Police Department on Sept. 11.

"I believed she was in a place with no service," the distraught mother told reporters during a Sept. 12 press conference with law enforcement in upstate New York. "It was day eight, nine that I really became concerned and I figured she couldn't be off the grid for that long." She added that Petito "could be alone somewhere. She could be stranded somewhere in the wilderness and she needs help."

Her father, Joseph Petito, told The Daily Beast, "We had been in touch with her as she traveled. I'd speak to her once a week or so, her mom spoke to her two or three times a week. My son would talk to her often on Snapchat, FaceTime; my niece would be in constant contact with her."