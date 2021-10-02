Elevate Your Fall Style With Kyle Richards’ Chic Amazon Fashion Finds

We included these products chosen by Kyle Richards because we think you'll like her picks. Kyle is a paid spokesperson for the Amazon Influencer Program. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

You don't need a massive clothing budget to have great style. There are so many pieces that can elevate your wardrobe without breaking the bank. Just ask Kyle Richards. I know what you're thinking: there's no way The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star is shopping on a budget. However, Kyle is an avid Amazon shopper.

"I mix expensive things with inexpensive things. I think it's a cooler look anyway and the upside is you end up saving money. I really like that vibe," the RHOBH OG said during a recent Amazon Live session. The reality star said, "I'm going to be talking all things fashion and beauty for fall, from outfits to my favorite beauty products to accessories, and more."

Kyle remarked, "I'm excited to talk about my favorite things." And you should be excited too. She shared so many picks that are on-trend and reasonably priced, including "miracle" beauty products, must-have wardrobe staples, post-nose job sunglasses, and even some products that her RHOBH co-stars use.