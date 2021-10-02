An Ode to America Ferrera's Trailblazing Career

From an early age, America Ferrera knew she wanted to be an actress.
"On the red tiles in my family's den, I would dance and sing to the made-for-TV movie Gypsy starring Bette Midler," she recalled during a 2019 Ted Talk. "''I had a dream, a wonderful dream, papa.' I would sing it with the urgency and the burning desire of a 9-year-old who did in fact have a dream."
The 37-year-old star has certainly made this dream a reality. From her roles in Real Women Have Curves and The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants to her performances in Ugly Betty and Superstore, Ferrera has appeared in several beloved movies and TV shows. And the dream continues. She's also working behind the camera as a producer and director.
Through the power of her storytelling, Ferrera has been able to raise voices, drive change and fight for more Latinx representation in Hollywood.
Here's a look at her trailblazing career.