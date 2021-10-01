Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

Every Daring Look From Dakota Johnson's Stylish New York City Trip

Dakota Johnson tackled basically every fashion trend (and then some) during her latest trip to New York City. She served us blazers, halter tops and slit skirts fit for fall.

By Lindsay Weinberg Oct 01, 2021 10:43 PMTags
FashionGucciCelebritiesDakota Johnson
Watch: Dakota Johnson STUNS in Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson is making New York City her own personal runway. 

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been serving every single style on her latest trip to the Big Apple. She nailed a mockneck dress, oversized trousers and some of her riskiest ensembles to date. 

Following her completely see-through gown at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota pulled up to the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Lost Daughter, on Sept. 29 in a sheer corset top paired with chunky leather pants by Gucci. Stylist Kate Young complimented the rocker edge with some feminine touches—black stilettos by Gianvito Rossi and an icy Cartier necklace—at the New York Film Festival.

The next day, Dakota gave us major return-to-office vibes with her baggy business casual look. She wore an evermore-esque plaid Gucci blazer over a white tee from RE/DONE. However, the star of the show was her tapered metallic stripped pants by Magda Butrym, which only Dakota could pull off. Her tan Paris Texas mules sealed the street smart outfit.

photos
See Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson's $12.5 Million Home

Dakota then changed into something a little more fitting for a night out in Manhattan, donning a white mockneck midi dress by Rodarte that was mostly modest, aside from a stunning side slit that went all the way up (in yellow for $1,210).

During her trip, she also revealed the crème de la crème of bold fashion choices that had one fan declaring, "it's dakota johnson fashion week." The 31-year-old star rocked a backless dress by Yves Saint Laurent, featuring a faux fur ball skirt and sexy halter top (about $3,230) that you have to see for yourself.

See her latest NYC ensembles below, along with more of the best looks she's ever worn.

TheImageDirect.com
A Swan is Born

In Yves Saint Laurent

Robert Kamau/GC Images
A Vision in White

In Rodarte

Robert Kamau/GC Images
Getting Down to Business

In Gucci, RE/DONE and Magda Butrym

Monica Schipper/Getty Images for Netflix
Soft Rock

In Gucci

Jon Kopaloff/FilmMagic
Fairy Tale

In Gucci

PATRICK KOVARIK/AFP/Getty Images
Bridal White

In Prada

Joel C Ryan/Invision/AP
Hollywood Glam

In Christian Dior

Venturelli/WireImage
Beauty in Black

In Gucci

Charley Gallay/Getty Images for LACMA
Dancing Diamonds

In Gucci

Carlos Alvarez/Getty Images
Classic Couture

In Gucci

Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic
Starry-Eyed

In Gucci

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Pretty in Pink

In Valentino

KOALL/EPA/REX/Shutterstock
Shining Star

In Yves Saint Laurent 

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Red Carpet Ready

In Christian Dior

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images
Sunshine

In Gucci

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP
Shine Bright Like a Diamond

In Armani Privé Couture

Koki Nagahama/Getty Images for Michael Kors
Ruby Red

In Michael Kors

Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images
Elegance Perfected

In Dior

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Coco Made Her Do It

In Chanel 

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Tres Chic

In Christian Dior 

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Oscar Worthy

In Saint Laurent

Ian Gavan/Getty Images
Simply Flawless

In Saint Laurent.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Dark Angel

In Christian Dior.

Theo Wargo/NBC/Getty Images for 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'
Lovely Lining

In Balenciaga.

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic
On the Dot

In Balenciaga.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
Glitter Girl

In Chanel Couture.

Getty Images
Simple Silhouette

In Gucci.

Getty Images
Little Black Sheath

In Cushnie et Ochs.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Gown & Gloves

in Jason Wu.

Getty Images
Monochrome Midi

In Diane Von Furstenberg.

photos
View More Photos From Dakota Johnson's Best Looks

