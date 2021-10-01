Every Daring Look From Dakota Johnson's Stylish New York City Trip

Watch : Dakota Johnson STUNS in Sheer Gown at Venice Film Festival

Dakota Johnson is making New York City her own personal runway.

The Fifty Shades of Grey actress has been serving every single style on her latest trip to the Big Apple. She nailed a mockneck dress, oversized trousers and some of her riskiest ensembles to date.

Following her completely see-through gown at the Venice Film Festival, Dakota pulled up to the premiere of her new Netflix movie, The Lost Daughter, on Sept. 29 in a sheer corset top paired with chunky leather pants by Gucci. Stylist Kate Young complimented the rocker edge with some feminine touches—black stilettos by Gianvito Rossi and an icy Cartier necklace—at the New York Film Festival.

The next day, Dakota gave us major return-to-office vibes with her baggy business casual look. She wore an evermore-esque plaid Gucci blazer over a white tee from RE/DONE. However, the star of the show was her tapered metallic stripped pants by Magda Butrym, which only Dakota could pull off. Her tan Paris Texas mules sealed the street smart outfit.