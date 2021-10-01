Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Pics Will Make You Feel Blessed

Get a taste of what's to come for season two of The Righteous Gemstones, which returns this winter.

Get ready to feel blessed.

On Friday, Oct. 1, HBO released the first look photos for season two of The Righteous Gemstones. In the new images for season two, which will return this winter, the Gemstones are back in action and ready to take on the next bout of drama that's likely to surface.

Leading the Gemstone family is patriarch Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman), who puts up a united front with kids Jesse (Danny McBride), Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Judy (Edi Patterson). "Season two finds our blessed Gemstone family threatened by outsiders from both the past and present," HBO's description teases, "who wish to destroy their empire."

This may be where newcomers Eric Roberts, Jason Schwartzman, Eric Andre and Jessica Lowe come in. As McBride told Entertainment Weekly, Schwartzman is playing a journalist named Thaniel, who has a vendetta against evangelical preachers.

"So he's coming after some people in this field," the star and co-creator explained, "and trying to expose the truth about their backgrounds. And the Gemstones end up finding themselves in his crosshairs."

For a peek at what's to come, check out the season two first look photos for yourself below!

HBO
The Gemstones

Dr. Eli Gemstone (John Goodman) and company are back in action.

HBO
Yee-Haw

Jesse (Danny McBride) and Amber (Cassidy Freeman) appear to be in the middle of a serious conversation.

HBO
Newcomers

Eric Andre takes to the stage for his new role.

HBO
Judy & BJ

The couple that color coordinates stays together, right?

HBO
Hallelujah

The Gemstones are still in the spotlight in season two.

HBO
Best Friends

Kelvin (Adam DeVine) and Keefe (Tony Cavalero) are still inseparable in season two.

HBO
New to the Cast

Jason Schwartzman joins the cast for the new season.

HBO
Baby Is Back

"Baby" Billy Freeman (Walton Goggins) flourishes in his reverend role.

