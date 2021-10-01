Charlotte Tilbury Launches Holiday 2021 Campaign with Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor and It's So Glam

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. If you buy something through our QR code or links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Phoebe Dynevor wowed us as Daphne in the Netflix regency drama, Bridgerton. Now she's starring in a brand new holiday campaign for a makeup brand we all love. As it was recently announced, Phoebe is now a brand ambassador for Charlotte Tilbury, and it's the first time the brand has ever partnered with a celeb.
"Charlotte is a legendary makeup artist and I've so admired her range for years," Phoebe said in a press release. "Even on Bridgerton, the makeup artist on set used a signature Pillow Talk lip for Daphne! I loved being part of Charlotte's holiday campaign."
Speaking of Pillow Talk, the makeup brand's new offerings include multiple sets featuring the iconic shade, like the must-have Pillow Talk Dreams Come True collector's box and the Pillow Talk Beautifying Eye Filter set. New glosses, eye palettes and skincare sets are also available for you to grab this holiday season. Best part is, there are gifts for every budget. Check out all the amazing new launches below.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Collagen Lip Bath Icons
Get shiny, hydrated, supermodel-like lips with this trio of sheer lip glosses. It's made with marine collagen, Vitamin A, "super lip" peptides, marula oil, and peppermint. You'll be wearing these all year long.
Charlotte Tilbury Limitless Lucky Lips
Charlotte Tilbury's Limitless Lucky Lips are light, ulta-matte, long-wearing lipsticks that last up to 16 hours. The packaging is gorgeous, and all the shade options are lovely. We can't wait to snag a few of these ourselves!
Charlotte Tilbury Iconic Mini Lip Wardrobe
Charlotte Tilbury's Matte Revolution lipsticks are some of the best out there due to their super moisturizing formula and beautiful matte finishes. The Iconic Mini Lip Wardrobe gift set includes mini versions of Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Medium, Red Carpet Red and Walk of No Shame. It makes a great gift for the lipstick lover in your life.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Beautifying Eye Filter
Give your eyes a gorgeous lift with the Pillow Talk Beautifying Eye Filter set. It features Charlotte's Pillow Talk Push Up Lashes! mascara, which will lengthen and add volume to lashes, as well as a travel size version of the Pillow Talk eyeliner.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Magic Kisses
Want plumper-looking lips this holiday season? Get your hands on Charlotte Tilbury's Pillow Talk Magic Kisses set which includes a full-sized hydrating lip oil and travel-sized lip liner in Pillow Talk.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Lip Secrets
It's all about the Pillow Talk! This four-piece set comes with a full size Matte Revolution lipstick, as well as a mini-sized lip liner, lip gloss and lip bath in the shade Pillow Talk. Since the shade is universally flattering, it would make a great gift for any of your friends.
Charlotte Tilbury Instant Eye Palette in Smoky Eyes Are Forever
There's no end to the amount of gorgeous looks you can create this holiday season. This limited-edition eyeshadow palette includes 12 shades with matte, shimmer and metallic finishes.
Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Palette of Pearls in Beauty Star
Charlotte Tilbury's Eye Color Magic Luxury Palettes are so pretty and were made to light up your eyes. Each palette contains four beautiful shadows that are long-lasting, crease-proof and buildable.
Charlotte Tilbury Mini Pillow Talk On The Go
Put together a pretty pink look using this Pillow Talk gift set. It comes with a full size eye shadow stick and lipstick, as well as mascara and lip liner in travel sizes.
Charlotte Tilbury Walk of No Shame On The Go
If you're looking for something bolder than Pillow Talk's nude pink, you may like Charlotte's Walk of No Shame. This set includes a full size Matte Revolution lipstick in the berry rose shade, as well as a lip liner, eye liner, and mascara. It's a $91 value set that you can get for just $60!
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Skincare Wardrobe
Treat yourself to amazing skin this holiday season with Charlotte's Magic Skincare Wardrobe. This set includes travel sizes of the Magic Serum, Magic Cream and Magic Cream Light.
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s Magic Mini Brush Set
Charlotte's Magic Mini Brush Set includes four mini-sized makeup brushes in a luxurious ruby red clutch. This is one gift you'll want to give to yourself!
Charlotte Tilbury Charlotte’s 3 Magic Steps to Perfect-Looking Skin
Perfect-looking skin is possible with this luxe skincare set from Charlotte Tilbury. It comes with Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir, the Magic Cream moisturizer and the Magic Night Cream. Use all three together to awaken your skin's potential.
Charlotte Tilbury Magic Cream & Refill Set
This holiday offering is totally worth the splurge! Charlotte's award-winning Magic Cream is supercharged with ingredients to transform your skin, and you can get the moisturizer in a limited-edition bejeweled packaging this holiday season.
Charlotte’s Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar
If you love beauty and advent calendars are part of your holiday traditions, you'll want to get your hands on Charlotte's Beauty Dreams & Secrets Advent Calendar. You'll get nearly $300 worth of amazing beauty and skincare products for just $200.
Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True
This one's for the ultimate beauty lovers out there. Charlotte Tilbury Pillow Talk Dreams Come True is a collector's box that features 14 full size Pillow Talk products for eyes, cheeks, and lips. You'll be getting over $500 worth of products for just $375. It's a really great value if you love the Pillow Talk shade. You definitely don't want to miss out on this one!
