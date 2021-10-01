The MixtapE! Presents Kane Brown, H.E.R., Brandi Carlile and More New Music Musts

Watch : Kane Brown Talks Life as a New Father

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Leave it to Kane Brown and H.E.R. to convince us not only that it's possible to make a country and R&B collab—but also that it works so well? The musical geniuses came together this week to show exactly why they're "Blessed & Free," with a pensive song about being grateful "as long as my heart still beats."

But if you want something even more steeped in the country genre, Brandi Carlile's seventh album is going to be your weekend jam.

Then, we're expanding our horizons with excellent new numbers from Mahalia, August Royals, Calum Scott and Years & Years.