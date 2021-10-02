All the Sopranos Spin-Offs We'd Kill to See

Just when we thought The Sopranos were out, David Chase has pulled us back in.
Although it's clear "remember when" is the lowest form of conversation, Emmy-winning The Sopranos has remained timeless since its 1999 premiere. From A-list cameos to grisly mafia murders with a dash of armchair psychology, The Sopranos birthed a new genre for TV. And now, showrunner Chase is back collaborating with HBO and WarnerMedia.
E! News confirmed on Oct. 1 that Chase has agreed to a five-year first-look deal to develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. While the deal is not for Sopranos-specific content, we can only dream that there are a few spin-offs in the works.
"David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry," Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, said. "HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max."
Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added, "We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family."
The news comes on the same day as Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark premiered on HBO Max, starring Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, following in his late father James Gandolfini's footsteps.
Many Saints gives a glimpse into the fate of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), and the start of the Soprano mob family, helmed by Johnny Boy (Jon Bernthal), his wife Livia (Vera Farmiga), brother Junior (Corey Stoll) and captains Paulie Gualtieri (Billy Magnussen) and Silvio Dante (John Magaro). Leslie Odom Jr. steals scenes as a rival gang leader with a meaningful mission, and it's clear that there is far more to the Sopranos story that needs to be told.
Check out our pitches to Chase for more WarnerMedia content, because to be frank, we think these spin-off ideas have the makings of a varsity athlete.
The Many Saints of Newark is now streaming on HBO Max.