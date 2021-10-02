Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

All the Sopranos Spin-Offs We'd Kill to See

The Sopranos showrunner David Chase has inked a new deal with WarnerMedia, and after watching prequel film Many Saints of Newark, we've already got a million ideas, bada bing, bada boom.

By Samantha Bergeson Oct 02, 2021 4:00 PM
TVThe Sopranos
Watch: Did "The Sopranos" Kill Tony Soprano in the Series Finale?

Just when we thought The Sopranos were out, David Chase has pulled us back in. 

Although it's clear "remember when" is the lowest form of conversation, Emmy-winning The Sopranos has remained timeless since its 1999 premiere. From A-list cameos to grisly mafia murders with a dash of armchair psychology, The Sopranos birthed a new genre for TV. And now, showrunner Chase is back collaborating with HBO and WarnerMedia.

E! News confirmed on Oct. 1 that Chase has agreed to a five-year first-look deal to develop content for HBO, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Pictures Group. While the deal is not for Sopranos-specific content, we can only dream that there are a few spin-offs in the works. 

"David Chase is one of the most gifted storytellers working in the film and television industry," Casey Bloys, chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, said. "HBO has had a long and celebrated creative partnership with David, and this deal affords us a wonderful opportunity to continue this relationship at HBO and HBO Max."

photos
All the Famous Faces From The Sopranos

Toby Emmerich, chairman of Warner Bros. Pictures Group, added, "We are thrilled to keep David in the Warner Bros. family." 

The news comes on the same day as Sopranos prequel film The Many Saints of Newark premiered on HBO Max, starring Michael Gandolfini as a young Tony Soprano, following in his late father James Gandolfini'footsteps

HBO

Many Saints gives a glimpse into the fate of Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola), and the start of the Soprano mob family, helmed by Johnny Boy (Jon Bernthal), his wife Livia (Vera Farmiga), brother Junior (Corey Stoll) and captains Paulie Gualtieri (Billy Magnussen) and Silvio Dante (John Magaro). Leslie Odom Jr. steals scenes as a rival gang leader with a meaningful mission, and it's clear that there is far more to the Sopranos story that needs to be told. 

Check out our pitches to Chase for more WarnerMedia content, because to be frank, we think these spin-off ideas have the makings of a varsity athlete.

The Many Saints of Newark is now streaming on HBO Max.

Warner Brothers Pictures
Mob-ish

Michael Gandolfini wowed in The Many Saints of Newark as teen Tony Soprano. It's clear that Gandolfini has star quality, so why not give him his (much-deserved) spin-off series? There are so many more ice cream trucks to rob in his future, especially with guardian angel Dickie Moltisanti (Alessandro Nivola) looking out for him.

 

Barry Wetcher/Warner Bros.
The American Dream

Get Leslie Odom Jr. an EGOT ASAP, because the Tony winner's performance as mob affiliate-turned-activist Harold McBrayer in The Many Saints of Newark masterfully shed a light on the changing times in 1960s New Jersey. We're desperate to see what happens to Harold after Many Saints wrapped.

 

HBO
Promising Young Mafiosa

The only female Italian-American mob boss on The SopranosLorraine Calluzzo (Patti D'Arbanville) had a fascinating backstory that was merely hinted at during the original series. Her affair with her cousin Little Carmine (Ray Abruzzo) and deep ties to the Lupertazzi crime family would make for a fantastic throwback series, showing Lorraine's rise in the 1970s to being a well-respected earner...that is, until she was shot to death. 

Snap Stills/REX/Shutterstock
Life of the Party

AJ Soprano (Robert Iler) always struggled to find his way in life, and after a botched suicide attempt involving the Soprano family pool, we like to believe that he finally followed his mother's advice and started a party-planning company. AJ could easily be the mastermind behind the Cleaver 2 premiere party, or refurbish the club previously owned by Adriana (Drea de Matteo)...you know, before she was brutally murdered. 

KMazur/WireImage
Flip or Phantom

Stay with us: Carmela (Edie Falco) sees the ghost of her cousin Adriana (Drea de Matteo) at her spec house in a dream sequence...which got us dreaming about a Flip or Flop-style home-renovation series from beyond the grave. Despite Carmela's naivete when it comes to constructing houses, Adriana no doubt will help improve Carmela's business tactics, especially since Carmela is now a widow. (Yes, we will never "Stop Believin'" that Tony died in the controversial series finale). Adriana, the friendly ghost, we miss you! 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images
The Carmela Diaries

A teenaged Carmela (Lauren DiMario) briefly made an appearance in Many Saints when young Tony asked her for change to make a payphone call. We know that Carmela's parents believed they were "upper class" Italians, so what would Tony's early courtship look like to impress his in-laws? This could be Carmela's untold story, from dating exploits to deciding to be a mob wife.

 

Dave Allocca/StarPix via Warner Bros.
A Shot at Love

Janice Soprano (Aida Turturro) knows how to end a relationship with a bang. The deadly sister of mob boss Tony (James Gandolfini) has gone through almost as many love interests as her insatiable brother. Any more Janice exploits—like discovering who her estranged son Harpo's father is—would be TV gold. 

HBO
Sack It to Me

If nothing else, John "Johnny Sack" Sacrimoni (Vincent Curatola) was the O.G. #GirlDad. Cristin Milioti even played one of his adult daughters! So, why not give the New York crime boss a family sitcom about his life with wife Ginny Sacrimoni (Denise Borino) as a prequel series when they were just starting out?

 

Warner Bros.
The O.G.

Billy Magnussen and John Magaro were spot-on as young Paulie and Silvio, respectively. How would their careers pivot after that dramatic Many Saints ending? Hopefully, David Chase will let us see....

 

 

Warner Bros.
Gossip Gangster

No one is more insecure or paranoid than Junior Soprano (Corey Stoll), and we can totally picture the desperate mobster trying to get attention à la a Bridgerton-style tabloid rag. When a game of telephone turns deadly (quite literally), it turns out Junior is the reigning king in what he does best: gossip. 

Bobby Bank/WireImage
Cooking With Satriale's

To extend the new reality TV arm of HBO Max, David Chase could executive produce a cooking series with Sopranos alums and celeb fans at the real-life Satriale's in New Jersey. Michael Gandolfini was already on hit YouTube series Binging With Babish, so we know this idea isn't total baloney.

 

Barry Wetcher/Hbo/Kobal/Shutterstock
The Art of Artie

Even when the gravy was not good tonight, Artie Bucco (John Ventimiglia) held his head high. The wannabe mobster both revered and resented his childhood BFF Tony Soprano (James Gandolfini) and even threatened to murder him after Tony burned down Artie's restaurant. Does anyone else stay up late at night wondering just how Artie got his solo earring? We're craving '90s-dance-scene Artie, making his way in town as a bachelor while Tony starts his young family. Hey, maybe Artie was cool once upon a time after all.

 

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images
Woke Up This Evening: Late Night With Michael & Steve

Sopranos alums Steve Schirripa and Michael Imperioli captured the Internet's heart during quarantine with their viral Talking Sopranos podcast. Both stars have made their thoughts on politics, meditation, paranormal activity and fellow celebrities known on their show, so why not give this dynamic duo a late-night talk-show series of their own?

 

