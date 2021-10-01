A Cruel Intentions TV Show May Actually Happen

Everything old is new again, and we don't hate it one bit.
On Friday, Oct. 1, E! News learned that a Cruel Intentions television adaptation is in the works at IMDB TV. However, before you start brushing off your Manchester Prep uniforms, you should know that the new teen drama is not a cut-and-copy revival. In fact, it's said that this iteration of Cruel Intentions will take place in Washington D.C., instead of New York.
Perhaps following the Gossip Girl revival's success, IMDB TV didn't feel like competing? But we're just speculating.
Like its '90s predecessor, which starred Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the upcoming series will follow the premise of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' iconic novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. This means two cold-blooded step-siblings will cause chaos in the name of power plays and sheer enjoyment.
"In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college," IMDB TV's description teases. "After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations—even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."
Color us intrigued! This iteration of Cruel Intentions, which comes from the minds of writers Phoebe Fisher and Sara Goodman, comes five years after NBC's tabled sequel series.
Before it was shelved, the series was set to follow Bash Casey, the teenage son of Sebastian Valmont (Philippe) and Annette Hargrove (Witherspoon). Gellar had signed on to revive her role of Kathryn Merteuil, who would be fighting for control of Valmont International. Sadly, we never got to see any of this play out as NBC decided to not move forward with the project.
As to whether any of the original stars will pop up in IMDB TV's take on the cult classic? That's currently unclear, but we're hoping that Philippe and Witherspoon's mini-mes, son Deacon and daughter Ava are involved in some way.
While we wait for more news about the Cruel Intentions series, check out some fascinating secrets about the film below.