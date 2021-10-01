A Cruel Intentions TV Show May Actually Happen

Watch : "Cruel Intentions" Was Surprisingly Sweet Behind the Scenes

Everything old is new again, and we don't hate it one bit.

On Friday, Oct. 1, E! News learned that a Cruel Intentions television adaptation is in the works at IMDB TV. However, before you start brushing off your Manchester Prep uniforms, you should know that the new teen drama is not a cut-and-copy revival. In fact, it's said that this iteration of Cruel Intentions will take place in Washington D.C., instead of New York.

Perhaps following the Gossip Girl revival's success, IMDB TV didn't feel like competing? But we're just speculating.

Like its '90s predecessor, which starred Reese Witherspoon, Ryan Phillippe and Sarah Michelle Gellar, the upcoming series will follow the premise of Pierre Choderlos de Laclos' iconic novel, Les Liaisons Dangereuses. This means two cold-blooded step-siblings will cause chaos in the name of power plays and sheer enjoyment.

"In this case, of the Greek life hierarchy at an elite Washington, D.C. college," IMDB TV's description teases. "After a brutal hazing incident threatens the entire Panhellenic system, they'll do whatever's necessary to preserve their power and reputations—even seduce the daughter of the Vice President of the United States."