90 Day Fiancé's Angela Deem Accidentally Flashes Her "Granny Crotch" in Must-See Tell-All Clip

Watch : Angela Deem Flashes the Camera & Talks Last "90 Day" Tell-All

She's just following her Basic Instincts.

90 Day Fiancé fan favorite Angela Deem showed a little more than anyone was expecting to see when discussing her ongoing plastic surgery makeover in this exclusive sneak peek at discovery+'s 90 Day Bares All, airing Sunday, Oct. 3.

"Now, you said you want to get more surgery, right?" host Shaun Robinson asked in the preview above.

Angela confirmed that she's looking to go back under the knife after her 90-pound weight loss and dramatic glow-up in August.

"We don't have much to do but there's some loose skin and dents and cellulite, in my arms of course and right here between my thighs," Angela explained, while showing Shaun just exactly where on her inner thigh she's looking to surgically shave off. "Like, these are holding them together but there's some jelly right there, you know?"

Yet, Angela's sheer black tights were no match for the stage lighting, and Shaun got a front seat to Angela's privates.