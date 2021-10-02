Met GalaEmmysKardashiansRe-watch Emmys on CTVWatch E!PhotosVideos

10 Hidden Gems in Free People's Sale Section

Get ready to save big on must-have bodysuits, dresses, accessories and more.

By Emily Spain Oct 02, 2021 3:00 PMTags
E-Comm: Free People Sale Finds

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Happy Saturday, E! shoppers!

Whether you just woke up or have already cleaned your whole house and finished your coffee, you deserve to treat yourself. Since browsing sales is our favorite weekend activity, we rounded up some deals from Free People's sale section that we think you'll like, too!

From fall-ready dresses and accessories to bodysuits and clogs, these deals cannot and should not be slept on. Below, the 10 Free People sale finds we can't stop thinking about!

Why Free People's 100 Ways Convertible Bodysuit Needs to Be in Your Closet

Suits Me Fine Mini

$20 for this cute dress? Enough said.

$78
$20
Free People

Ruby Tunic

Have a Cozy (and flirty) Girl Fall with this super cute tunic that has an open front construction. 

$78
$20
Free People

Center Stage Printed Bodysuit

This bodysuit is giving us regencycore Bridgerton vibes, and we're here for it. Pair it with some light wash denim and white booties, and you're good to go!

$68
$20
Free People

Back To Back Convertible Set

We are living for this convertible set! It can be worn as a halter top or two-piece dress. 

$88
$30
Free People

Summer Jamboree Jumpsuit

Not in the mood to dress up for Halloween? This jumpsuit is a great alternative to a costume. You'll look festive and chic!

$128
$100
Free People

Marni Crochet Mini Skirt

Perfect for this transition from summer to fall, the Marni Crochet Mini Skirt will have you looking and feeling groovy.

$138
$90
Free People

Carla Lace Dress

Available in cherry mahogany, cool moss, ivory and blue metal, this lace dress is the definition of easy breezy.

$168
$70
Free People

Wave Maker Romper

Ideal for fall beach days, this romper will keep you looking cozy and cute.

$70
$30
Free People

Remy Clogs

Rock the clog trend and save $40! We love how these have crisscross straps, metal stud embellishments and a low platform.

$150
$110
Free People

Lalo The Shop Recycled Lily Tote

How cute is this tote bag? It's perfect for beach days and farmers' market runs.

$85
$30
Free People

Ready for more sale finds we're obsessed with? Check out these hidden gems in Shopbop's sale section.

