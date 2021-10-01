Gabby Petito Case: New Body Cam Video Provides Clues to Brian Laundrie Dispute

Watch : Gabby Petito's Family Pleads for Justice

Police have released new body cam footage from an August traffic stop of Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, which provides additional clues regarding the troubles and recent physical dispute between the late, formerly missing influencer and her fiancé.

Authorities discovered Gabby's body in a remote area of the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming on Sept. 19, eight days after her parents reported her missing and 18 days after Brian returned alone from the couple's cross-country van road trip. Her death has been ruled a homicide.

Brian has been named a person of interest in her disappearance and on Sept. 17, his parents reported him missing to the FBI. A day earlier, police in Moab, Utah, released body camera video of an encounter that two officers had with Gabby, 22, and Brian, 23, during a traffic stop on Aug. 12, two weeks before she had last communicated with her family. The cops stopped the couple after receiving a 911 call from a concerned citizen who reported a "domestic dispute" between the two.