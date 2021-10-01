Ice-T Defends Coco Austin and 5-Year-Old Daughter Chanel Following Nail-Tips Criticism

Ice loves Coco, which means he really doesn't love Internet trolls who come for his wife.

Earlier this month, the couple made headlines after letting their 5-year-old daughter Chanel wear "mini" nail tips for school picture day.

After some followers criticized the parents, claiming that Chanel was too young to have a French manicure in kindergarten, Ice-T decided to clear the air in a new interview.

"Rule 1: Do not pay attention to anything anyone says on the Internet," he shared on Sept. 30 while appearing on The View. "Worry about the people who walk up to you and say things in your real life. Those are the people you should be concerned with. The internet is the world. It's the world talking."

"Everybody parents differently," the Law & Order: SVU star added. "Every house has its own constitution. We're doing okay. Our baby's okay."

And when moderator Whoopi Goldberg told viewers at home to "mind your business," Ice-T appreciated the support.