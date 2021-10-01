Raven's Home Renewed for Season 5 But Loses One Key Character

Watch : Raven-Symone Talks Karamo Brown, Directing "Raven’s Home" & More

Unlike Raven Baxter, we did not see this coming.

On Friday, Oct. 1, Disney Channel renewed Raven's Home for a fifth season and also revealed that some key characters will not be returning to the house of mouse. The cast shakeups come amid a new setting for Raven's Home, as Raven (Raven-Symoné) will return to San Francisco from Chicago to care for her dad Victor (That's So Raven alum Rondell Sheridan) in the new season.

"Raven finds herself parenting her parent," Disney Channel's description teases, "raising her young cousin (played by Mixed-ish's Mykal-Michelle Harris) and settling into life in her old hometown."

This means Raven's best friend and longtime sidekick Chelsea (Anneliese van der Pol) and her son Levi (Jason Maybaum) will be left in Chicago, and off-camera, to fend for themselves. In an even odder turn of events, only one of Raven's TV kids will be joining her in San Francisco.