Emily Ratajkowski Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy's Face

Watch : Emily Ratajkowski, Mindy Kaling & Keke Palmer Spill at NYFW

Hi baby Sly!

After keeping her newborn son's face out of the spotlight for nearly seven months, new mom Emily Ratajkowski introduced her baby boy to fans in new photos shared on her Instagram Story on Oct. 1. The model, who gave birth to her son Sylvester Apollo Bear in March, posted pictures of the little one wearing an adorable sweater with his name on it and a cap that is just a bit too big for the youngster.

In another image, Sly tried on a fuzzy, pink hat—and the resulting snap basically belongs in a baby magazine.

While it's too early to tell if baby Sly will take on the runways like his model mama, the 30-year-old first-time parent has been keeping fans updated on her new chapter via social media. "If it seems like I'm always breastfeeding it's because I am," she quipped in an April Instagram post of herself nursing the baby.